Winter 2023 Newsletter is Available!

DOR's FY2022 Annual Report is now online along with additional information regarding property taxes and motor vehicles. In addition, meet the newest members of our leadership team, get an update on the delay which had occurred with paper motor vehicle titles, and see the new plates hitting the roads in 2023.

This newsletter is interactive and informative. Find out more about the topics in the newsletter and access DOR resources by clicking on the links throughout the newsletter.

Read about all of this and more in the Winter 2023 Newsletter.

