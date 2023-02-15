Nashville Powersports in Franklin TN Offers Custom Golf Carts

/EIN News/ -- Franklin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin, Tennessee -

Nashville Powersports is offering custom golf carts in Franklin TN, and the neighboring areas in the middle Tennessee area. The company wants to emphasize that their team is committed to going above and beyond when it comes to offering completely customized golf carts. They are also open to receiving input from customers on the customization of their golf cart to ensure that it complies with their preferences and needs. Those who would like to learn more about the services available can visit the company Facebook page.

Nashville Powersports has available New Advanced EV golf carts, such as the: AEV 4 Lifted; AEV 4 Non-Lifted; AEV 6 Lifted; and AEV 6 Non-Lifted. They are an authorized Advanced EV Dealer for Middle Tennessee. All their Advanced EV carts come with an unmatched five-year warranty. The carts are great for cruising within the neighborhood. These custom golf carts have various features, such as: independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes. They are fitted with an AC motor with outstanding performance and provide a very comfortable ride. The cart can be fully programmed to ensure optimal performance based on how the customer plans to use it.

Nashville Powersports also offers customizations for Yamaha Golf Carts, Club Car Tempo Electric, and EZ Go TXT/RXV. All the reconditioned custom electric carts come with the same warranty as a new cart from Yamaha, Club Car, and EZ Go. Those who want to know more can check out the company website.

There are also Custom Club Cars to choose from, such as the: Club Car 6 Seat; Club Car 8 Seat; Club Car 4 Seat; and Club Car Monster. All Custom Club Car carts will be delivered with new lithium batteries that are provided with an eight-year warranty. The lithium batteries are maintenance-free and have a 25-30 mile run time and can be completely charged fully in just three hours. All their custom electric carts are provided with a two-year parts and labor warranty, including a lifetime frame warranty.

Established by Jeff Cornett, Nashville Powersports is a locally owned and operated company by Williamson County natives who are passionate about the small business and their role in making the community better. They have a 5000 sq ft facility in Columbia, TN, and an indoor golf cart showroom and design center in the center of the Cool Springs area at 126 Seaboard Ln Unit 101, Franklin, TN 37067.

There is a top rate service department with well-experienced and skilled technicians. They have an outstanding service department on-site and a mobile service van, to allow them to provide all the service and maintenance needs of customers. They have highly trained technicians in-house with several years of experience in the industry.

They have been receiving highly positive reviews from customers. For instance, in a recent customer review, Ashlee C. gave them a five-star rating and said, “Nashville Powersports in Franklin is a fantastic dealership that exceeded my expectations in every way. From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with friendly and knowledgeable team who were eager to help. The selection of custom golf carts was top-notch, and I was able to find exactly what I was looking for. The buying process was smooth and straightforward, and I appreciated the attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Jeff was extremely helpful and personable. I am extremely satisfied with my purchase and would highly recommend Nashville Powersports Franklin to anyone in the market for a new custom golf cart. Five stars all the way.”

Those who would like to know more about the custom golf carts available through Nashville Powersports in Franklin Tennessee can go to their website or contact them by phone or email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays.

