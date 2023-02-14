Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 14, 2023 FDA Publish Date: February 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame Company Name: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Ichimi spice powder, 10.58 oz

Company Announcement

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 10.58 oz packages of Shirakiku brand Spice Seasoning products (Spice Ichimi Togarashi 300g and Spice Shichimi Togarashi 300g). The product package of Ichimi spice seasoning contains Shichimi spice seasoning contents (incorrect package) causing the undeclared allergen of sesame seeds. The outer carton of “Ichimi” and “Shichimi” may possibly contains inner packages of “Ichimi”, and the inner packages contain “Shichimi” contents.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to seasame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, Il, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV mainly through restaurants and some through retail stores.

The product comes in a 10.58 oz, clear plastic bag. The affected lot code specified on the package is 12262023, distributed between June 27, 2022 and February 8, 2023. The UPC for the product is 074410341169

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing sesame was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a human error during the packing process.

The distribution of the product has been ceased until the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.