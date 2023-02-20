VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Karambit.AI Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), today announced that

Karambit.AI Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $44 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Annandale, Va., Karambit.AI Inc. works to stop software supply chain attacks by automatically finding unauthorized code modifications, and by keeping malicious software updates from ever being installed. This CCF grant will fund Karambit.AI’s pilot customer deployments that will validate the product’s value proposition for software development companies. Additionally, the funding will allow management to engage with a broader set of potential customers to fine-tune the Karambit.AI product development roadmap.

“We are excited to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Andrew Hendela, CEO and co-founder of Karambit.AI Inc. “This funding will let us work with organizations in our pilot program to show how effective our solution is at defending the software supply chain.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Karambit.AI,” said Sean Mallon, VIPC’s VP for Commercialization. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Karambit.AI’s co-founders Andrew Hendela and Eric Lee are great entrepreneurs and have exceptionally strong and relevant backgrounds in the cybersecurity space. The team at VIPC couldn’t be happier about putting our support behind them.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery, market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit: www.VirginiaIPC.org

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.