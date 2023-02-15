Mobile RPG Eroica Grand Launches in Japan with Major Update to Mark Half-Year Anniversary

Anniversary

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree Inc., a mobile game publisher and developer, has announced the launch of Eroica in Japan's App Store and Google Play Store.

To celebrate Eroica's launch in Japan, an "Expedition" update has been added to the game, with the objective of defeating powerful bosses. Each season will feature various bosses with different gimmicks and varying levels of difficulty.

More than 100,000 users pre-registered for Eroica ahead of its launch in Japan. All players who play Eroica by the end of this month will receive 250,000 gold.

As part of the celebration, a new three-star hero, "Cake Cutter Sumi (Fire, Shadow)," will be available for pick-up, along with an exclusive pre-core. During the pick-up period, players can summon the hero.

The Valentine's Day seasonal event and story, "Sumi and the Chocolate Factory," has also been added. Players can obtain various in-game items as they progress through events, based on their achievements and stage points.

By logging into the game daily, players can receive generous rewards.

Eroica is a turn-based 3D mobile RPG that offers over 40 unique characters. Players embark on a journey to Isekai (another world), where they will experience an exciting story and encounter field adventure puzzles, episode content, strategic battles, turn-based battles, and hero quests.

You can also follow Eroica on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFe4fPerlkOlmZRqZYPt9Pg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eroicaglobal

Discord: https://discord.gg/8TYjRuegB4"