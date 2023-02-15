Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed ways to further broaden and deepen the strong U.S.-UAE partnership and cooperation on a range of shared priorities, including through the Negev Forum, which aims to advance regional integration, cooperation, and development for the benefit of the Middle East and its peoples. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed recent regional developments, such as the need for Israelis and Palestinians to urgently take steps to prevent further escalation of violence and restore calm.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, as well as the U.S. and UAE’s humanitarian assistance to those affected. The Secretary also reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s generous humanitarian aid contributions to the Ukrainian people.