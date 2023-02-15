Wallmer.com launches an all-in-one decentralized ecosystem for safe and easy managing crypto

Crypto platform Wallmer builds its own ecosystem to securely store, track and exchange popular cryptocurrencies using a single interface. Supports BTC, ETH, BSC, TRX, LTC, SOL & many more!

Wallmer is a multichain non-custodial, fully decentralized, and 100% privacy crypto platform with email and password login. The platform enables securely storing, exchanging, and tracking crypto assets. With Wallmer it is easy to forget about additional services for the exchange and monitoring of digital currency.

Meet the new era of crypto

“We provide a convenient single interface for control. storing and using all your crypto assets in different blockchains, wallets, and exchanges. One-click cross-platform access to your multiple wallets and blockchains is one of our main things.” - Alex R., CEO of Wallmer

Wallmer developers have created a unique universe for storing, selling, buying, exchanging, and tracking crypto on one platform. Supports popular blockchains, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance (BSC) and this list continues to replenish daily.



This feature-rich cryptocurrency app is designed for anyone from the absolute beginner in crypto to the crypto-savvy users.

Wallmer is one place that performs bunches of different functions, including the main:

Secure non-custodial wallet. The multichain wallet allows you to add an unlimited number of new wallets and the ones you already exist. Send, store, and receive digital funds just with one click. Full anonymity and security are guaranteed: only users can access their accounts and funds. Instant all-to-all crypto exchange. Decentralized exchange is a built-in utility that allows you to make instant swaps. Wallmer finds the most profitable rate from our partners without interacting with your funds. Cutting-edge crypto portfolio tracker. The platform gives users a convenient, customizable interface and doesn't have access to your crypto assets. Keep track of your crypto from different exchanges and wallets in one place. Learn your successful coins, deals, and DeFi projects to earn more crypto.



Wallmer doesn't keep or share your data, doesn't ask the confidential information, and provides all users with maximum freedom and safety.

The cross-platform Wallmer system gives you an outstanding opportunity to use your crypto on any device. As well as other extensions will soon be available.

Do you still think that cryptocurrency is difficult? Wallmer will become your faithful assistant and guide in the world of crypto.

Coming soon

Increasing the number of cryptocurrency exchanges, attracting new partners, building a system of loyal and safe loans, and establishing a convenient payment system — the Wallmer team is already working on this.

More goodies, more features, and more cryptocurrency — coming soon on the platform!

"Say goodbye to additional services and hello to a new era of crypto with Wallmer," says Alex R. "Sign up now and become a crypto blogger, trade NFTs, and earn bonuses."

