Universal Plant Services Continues To Service Industrial Engines and Compressors for Plants

Houston, TX - Universal Plant Services wants regional industrial organizations to note their availability for managing the complexity of industrial engine and compressor services. Maintaining proper performance and functionality is not only critical to maintaining operations, but it also aids in reducing costly repairs and extends equipment life.

Comprehensive Industrial Engine and Compressor Care

For those plants operating with industrial engines or industrial compressors, Universal Plant Services offers comprehensive services to meet and exceed the needs of organizations. This includes:

Complete overhauling and upgrade to compressor and engine systems

Troubleshooting to improve efficiency or function

Preventative maintenance services and preservation

Planning and support services

Laser metrology

Turbocharger troubleshooting, removal, and installation

Rotalign, Boralign, and leveling services

Oil flushing

In-place crankshaft repair

This is only a short list of the services the company offers to maintain, improve, and preserve industrial equipment.

“We see the value in working closely with our clients to ensure their equipment is properly maintained, at or better than the recommendations of the manufacturer. Doing this ensures the equipment’s life is extended without a reduction in efficiency. That saves companies money in the short and long term,” shares Laurie Schults, Marketing Manager for Universal Plant Services.

Comprehensive Service for All Makes and Models

One of the ways Universal Plant Services stands out is by providing comprehensive support for most types of industrial engines and industrial compressors, no matter the make and model of the equipment. Some of the equipment serviced includes:

Reciprocating compressors

Integral compressors

Lube oil systems

Drive engines

Cooling systems

Inlet filtration systems

Turbochargers

It’s critical to today’s industrial plant to have access to a highly skilled and specialized provider. Not doing so is a costly mistake in nearly every situation since poor maintenance and upkeep contribute to numerous breakdowns. This can also increase the risk of injury to employees or third parties.

In Shop and Field Services Available

Universal Plant Services recognizes the importance of providing exceptional support to clients, which is why they offer support in a way that fits the situation. This includes in the field services when the equipment cannot be moved or when it is financially beneficial to have in-plant services completed. This includes having a highly skilled and licensed technician visit the plant, perform all inspections, troubleshoot for solutions, and then complete repairs or replacement as needed.

Additionally, when feasible, the company will service industrial compressors and industrial engines at their shop. This ensures that companies that may need the flexibility of dropping off their equipment can easily obtain it.

Universal Plant Services works with plants of all types, including those in the oil and gas sector, petrochemical and chemical sector, power and utilities, manufacturing and industrial, as well as renewables. For those who have a failure of their existing system or those concerned about early failure, a drop in efficiency, or injury risk, a consultation and appointment is easily scheduled by the company’s technicians. With most parts on hand and highly experienced technicians, getting repairs completed quickly is an option.

About Universal Plant Services

Universal Plant Services provides support for energy transition for industrial companies. They work to provide a customized review of current operations and then offer recommendations for new solutions that improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve overall green initiatives many of these organizations have. The company offers a wide range of services in numerous industries to meet the needs of virtually all organizations and industrial companies.

The company brings with it years of experience in the industry as well as a wide range of resources to support the transition. To learn more about Universal Plant Services and their service to industrial engines and compressors for plants, visit https://universalplant.com/services-overview/engines-and-reciprocating-compressors/.

