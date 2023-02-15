Diono 3RXT® SafePlus™: The Original 3-Across Seat Gets a Safety Upgrade

Manufacturers of the Original 3-Across All-in-One, Diono, have upgraded their best-selling Radian 3RXT with side-impact protection and rear-facing safety improvements.

Introducing the all-new upgraded Radian 3RXT SafePlus™. Building on the iconic Radian legacy, the SafePlus is an evolution of the award-winning Radian 3RXT, showcasing a new look and a comprehensive package of next-generation Diono SafePlus features to keep Very Important Passengers even safer.

"We're always working to improve our seats in response to the needs and desires of families who want the best for their children without compromise," said Tim Maule, Diono CEO. "Families love our original 3-across Radian models, so we set out to make the Radian line even better. With the Radian 3RXT SafePlus, our engineers have introduced upgraded features in safety and comfort, combined with an updated style and bright colors that add to the joy of the journey."

Even with the all-new upgrades, Radian 3RXT SafePlus continues to uphold the original 3-across slim fit design for passengers up to 10 years, from birth to booster – 4 pounds to 120 pounds.

This latest upgrade to the best-selling Radian family strengthens Diono's commitment to rear-facing for longer while offering complete 3-stage rear-facing protection for infants. Featuring Diono's SafePlus steel core frame, 12-position headrest with one-handed adjustment, six layers of side-impact protection and secure LATCH connection, the new and improved Radian 3RXT SafePlus has endured advanced crash testing, including rollover and side-impact testing. With four ways to travel, the FAA-approved all-in-one car seat adapts to four car seat stages: rear-facing, rear-facing for longer, forward-facing harness, and forward-facing with seat belt.

15 upgrades from the award-winning Radian 3RXT include:

Expanded weight range from 4 pounds/1.8 kg (compared to the Radian 3RXT at 5 pounds/2.3 kg).

Improved headrest design with high-performance foam padding.

SafePlus advanced steel core, extended sidewalls for Enhanced SIP, six layers of side-impact protection, steel anti-rebound bar, anti-slip harness pads with improved material, and easy-adjust 12-position headrest with range increased by 22%.

SafePlus Advanced Crash Testing for roll-over and side impact.

Storage compartment for LATCH and top tether.

Upgraded premium fabrics.

Improved rear-facing base design.

Steel-reinforced XL cup holder.

An anti-rebound bar ​reducing rebound by 50%.

As a continuation of Diono's #ColorTheJourney theme, the 3RXT SafePlus is available in Black Jet, Gray Slate, Red Cherry, Blue Sky and Purple Plum. Find Diono's full line of car seats and accessories at store.diono.com.

About Diono

Diono entered the market in 1999 with a commitment to safety, original design, and smart travel solutions. Our core values never changed, but our desire to innovate grew. This dedication led to Diono introducing the industry's first expandable booster, Monterey, ingeniously designed to grow with children for up to 8 years. But we didn't stop there, and soon after Diono became the brand behind the original 3-across all-in-one convertible car seat, Radian® . Diono never compromises on safety and is the first brand to crash test accessories. In keeping with our #ColorTheJourney philosophy, Diono seats come in a rainbow of colors, allowing little passengers to boldly express themselves and their style as we celebrate the #JoyOfTheJourney together.

