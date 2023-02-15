$7.4 Billion Data Converter Markets: Analog-to-Digital Converters, Digital-to-Analog Converters - Global Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Converter Market by Type (Analog-to-Digital Converters, Digital-to-Analog Converters), Sampling Rate (High-Speed Data Converters, General-Purpose Data Converters), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data converter market size is valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 7.4 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Factors such as the Rising demand for test & measurement (T&M) solutions by end users and the growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for test & measurement (T&M) solutions by end users

In the communications application, advanced modulation and antenna techniques have improved the quality of voice and data services. Networking components such as connectors, repeaters, and routers must be tested thoroughly, for which many testing and measurement (T&M) instruments, such as signal generators, logic analyzers, cable testers, network analyzers, and RF signal analysis equipment, are required. These T&M equipment widely use ADCs and DACs for converting the signals. This increasing use of data converters in communication testing equipment is driving the ADC and DAC market.

In addition, for industrial applications, T&M equipment are used to measure and monitor parameters such as product quality and safety, current, voltage, frequency signal, pressure, and temperature by several telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers.

Furthermore, process and discrete industry players perform different types of analyses such as vibration monitoring, corrosion monitoring, motor current signature analysis, metrology and calibration, and quality control to provide their customers with high-quality and high-performing services, which requires communication T&M solutions. Thus, the rising demand for T&M equipment drives the growth of the data converter market.

Growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications

In scientific and medical applications, the diagnosis is made with the help of images captured through computed tomography (CT), X-radiation (X-ray), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners. These images are stored in the high-resolution digital format for which analog-to-digital converters are used.

The medical industry has witnessed significant advancements in imaging technology. The need for digital image acquisition and processing is growing with advancements in imaging techniques. The data converter is an essential part of the networked imaging system.

Special-purpose high-speed data converters are required for analog-to-digital data conversion of images. The amplifier, data converter, interface, power management tool, digital signal processor, microprocessor, and microcontroller are the basic components required for the analog-to-digital conversion of images.

Datel (UK) provides analog-to-digital converters for the medical industry to give high-resolution, fully tested, and complete package solutions. Thus, the increasing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications is a major driving factor for the growth of the data converter market.

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the data converter market

The growing medical tourism in developing countries in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, is expected to provide new opportunities for advanced and sophisticated medical electronic device manufacturers during the forecast period.

Developments in medical device manufacturing would assist the data converter market in Asia Pacific for medical applications to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

Competitive landscape

Some of the key data converter providers are Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments (US), Skyworks Solution (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Qorvo, Inc. (US).

Premium Insights

Demand for Data Converters in Communications Applications Drives Market Growth

Adcs to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

China and Communications Applications Expected to Hold Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Data Converter Market in 2028

and Communications Applications Expected to Hold Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Data Converter Market in 2028 Data Converter Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2023-2028

to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2023-2028 China to Dominate Data Converter Market During Forecast Period

to Dominate Data Converter Market During Forecast Period Communications Applications Expected to Hold Largest Size of Data Converter Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Test & Measurement (T&M) Solutions by End-users

Growing Demand for High-Resolution Images in Scientific and Medical Applications

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Data Acquisition Systems

Restraints

Integration of RF Data Converters into Fpga and System-On-Chip (Soc)

Opportunities

Potential Use of Data Converters in Developing Advanced 5G Infrastructure

Rapid Adoption of IoT Devices and Data Consumption

Challenges

Development of Low-Power Consumption Data Converters

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Assembly

Distribution and Marketing and Sales

Technology Trends

RF Innovation for 5G

Fpgas Designed for Data Converters

Microcontrollers Integrated with Adc, Dac, and Temperature Sensors for Analog and Digital Sensing

Studio-Quality Audio

Case Studies

Characterizing High-Speed Analog to Digital Converter

National Instrument Chose Analog Devices to Deliver 1 Msps Per Channel I/O with One-Watt Power Consumption

Datang Opted for Analog Device's High-Speed-Quad Dacs for High-Performance, Small-Form-Factor Wireless Base Stations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Qorvo, Inc

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology

Nxp Semiconductors

on Semiconductor

Recent Developments

Other Players

Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Akm)

Cirrus Logic

Faraday Technology Corp

Avia Semiconductor ( Xiamen )

) Data Device Corporation (Ddc)

Iq-Analog

Rohm Semiconductor

Synopsys

Omni Design Technologies, Inc.

Isine Inc.

Ams Osram

Adsantec Inc

Phoenix Contact

Maxlinear

Antelope Audio

