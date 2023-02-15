Secure Web Gateway Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 26.3 Billion Globally By 2028 | CAGR of 19.3%

A secure web gateway (SWG) refers to network protection that provides on-site and cloud-based solutions against cyber threats.

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Secure Web Gateway Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on secure web gateway market overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global secure web gateway market size reached US$ 9.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during 2023-2028.

Secure web gateway refers to cyberbarrier systems that protect organizations from online security threats by enforcing company policies and keeping unauthorized traffic from entering the network. They comprise of essential security technologies, such as antivirus, application control, URL filtering, data loss prevention, HTTPS inspection, etc., that provide strong web security. Secure web gateway solutions facilitate advanced network protection by inspecting web requests against company policy to ensure the inaccessibility of malicious websites. They even protect remote workers and enable them to stay connected. Consequently, secure web gateway services find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including banking, government, defense, healthcare, information technology (IT), telecommunication, education, etc.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secure-web-gateway-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing internet penetration and the growing incidences of cyber-attacks are primarily driving the secure web gateway market. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward end-to-end high-security solutions among enterprises for securing and protecting end-user data from information breaches and malware attacks are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the elevating data leakage activities across the globe and the inflating investment by government bodies in secure web gateway services aimed at preventing malicious links with harmful codes from infecting the PC and compromising the browser are also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising expenditure by various leading organizations on research and development (R&D) projects to introduce innovative 7-layered traffic inspection that enables users to frame a set of rules for controlling which programs can or cannot access local area network or LAN and the internet as compared to the traditional firewall is expected to fuel the secure web gateway market over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secure-web-gateway-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

A10 Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.)

F5 Inc.

McAfee LLC

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Secure Web Gateway Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment type, organization size, and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Threat Protection



Access Control



Data Protection



Others

Services

Training and Education



Consulting Services



Professional Services



Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategyand market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Browse Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Robotics Market Size, Share and Research Report

Chocolate Market Size, Share and Research Report

Airfreight Forwarding Market Size, Share and Research Report

E-Prescribing Market Size, Share and Research Report

Mobile Device Management Market Size, Share and Research Report

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Secure Web Gateway Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 26.3 Billion Globally By 2028 | CAGR of 19.3%