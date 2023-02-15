Hard Seltzer Market Share 2023: Size (US$ 13.5 Billion), Growth (CAGR 13.46%), Analysis, Global Trends, Top Companies, Forecast Report 2028
By the IMARC Group, the global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.46% during 2023-2028.
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hard seltzer market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Hard seltzer represents a carbonated or sparkling beverage that is prepared from brewed cane sugar, malted rice, soda water, flavorings, etc. It is also produced by using various other ingredients, such as enzymes and bittering and stabilizing agents, to improve and retain the flavor of the drink. Presently, hard seltzer is commonly available in several flavors, including lemon, watermelon, lime, strawberry, passionfruit, pomegranate, tangerine, etc. Consequently, it is widely consumed as a rejuvenating and recreational beverage. As compared to regular alcoholic drinks, hard seltzer is considered a healthier alternative, as it is gluten-free with a low calorie, carbohydrate, and sugar content.
Market Trends:
The growing consumer health consciousness and the escalating demand for beverages with low alcohol by volume (ABV) content are primarily driving the hard seltzer market. Additionally, the increasing disposable income levels and the introduction of new packaging designs by leading manufacturers that are portable and recyclable are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of hard seltzer among individuals who are suffering from allergies, and celiac, inflammatory, and auto-immune diseases is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, continuous product innovations, such as the development of natural hard seltzer that is free from artificial preservatives or sweeteners and fermented by using sugar and yeast and then flavored with natural fruit concentrates, are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of ready-to-drink (RTD) sparkling beverages, owing to the hectic lifestyle and busy schedules of the working population, is anticipated to fuel the hard seltzer market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hard seltzer Brands being
Some of these key players include:
- Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD
- Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)
- Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.
- Ficks & Co
- Future Proof Brands LLC
- Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)
- Lift Bridge Brewing Co.
- Oskar Blues Brewery
- White Claw Hard Seltzer
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by ABV Content:
- 1% to 4.9%
- 5% to 6.9%
- 7% and Above
Breakup by Packaging Material:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Sparkling Water
- Carbonated Water
- Alcohol
- Fruit Flavours
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Hard Seltzer Market Research Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
