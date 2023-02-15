Hard Seltzer Market Share 2023: Size (US$ 13.5 Billion), Growth (CAGR 13.46%), Analysis, Global Trends, Top Companies, Forecast Report 2028

By the IMARC Group, the global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.46% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hard seltzer market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.46% during 2023-2028.

Hard seltzer represents a carbonated or sparkling beverage that is prepared from brewed cane sugar, malted rice, soda water, flavorings, etc. It is also produced by using various other ingredients, such as enzymes and bittering and stabilizing agents, to improve and retain the flavor of the drink. Presently, hard seltzer is commonly available in several flavors, including lemon, watermelon, lime, strawberry, passionfruit, pomegranate, tangerine, etc. Consequently, it is widely consumed as a rejuvenating and recreational beverage. As compared to regular alcoholic drinks, hard seltzer is considered a healthier alternative, as it is gluten-free with a low calorie, carbohydrate, and sugar content.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing consumer health consciousness and the escalating demand for beverages with low alcohol by volume (ABV) content are primarily driving the hard seltzer market. Additionally, the increasing disposable income levels and the introduction of new packaging designs by leading manufacturers that are portable and recyclable are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of hard seltzer among individuals who are suffering from allergies, and celiac, inflammatory, and auto-immune diseases is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, continuous product innovations, such as the development of natural hard seltzer that is free from artificial preservatives or sweeteners and fermented by using sugar and yeast and then flavored with natural fruit concentrates, are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of ready-to-drink (RTD) sparkling beverages, owing to the hectic lifestyle and busy schedules of the working population, is anticipated to fuel the hard seltzer market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hard seltzer Brands being

Some of these key players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD

Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

Ficks & Co

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

White Claw Hard Seltzer



Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by ABV Content:

1% to 4.9%

5% to 6.9%

7% and Above



Breakup by Packaging Material:



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others



Breakup by Raw Material:

Sparkling Water

Carbonated Water

Alcohol

Fruit Flavours

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Get in Touch with our Expert Team for Inquire or further information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3469&flag=C

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



TOC for the Hard Seltzer Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore the Latest Research Reports:

Smart Bathroom Market Report

Organic Tissue Paper Market Report

Global Rice Market Report

Kraft Paper Market Price Report

VFX Market Report

Higher Education Market Report

Social Commerce Trends Market Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hard Seltzer Market Share 2023: Size (US$ 13.5 Billion), Growth (CAGR 13.46%), Analysis, Global Trends, Top Companies, Forecast Report 2028