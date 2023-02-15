Animal Health Market 2023: Size (US$ 45.2 Billion), Growth (CAGR 3.36%), Trends, Top Companies Share, Research Report 2028

By the IMARC Group, the global animal health market size reached US$ 36.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.36% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global animal health market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Animal health involves taking care of animals with the proper use of medicated feeds, drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic products. It involves preventing, diagnosing, and treating diseases and injuries and maintaining proper nutrition. It also encompasses several aspects, including population management, genetic selection, and biosecurity measures to protect against the introduction and spread of infectious diseases. It is essential for the efficient use of natural resources, conserving wildlife populations and ecosystems, high productivity of proteins, sustainable agriculture, and food production, increasing consumer trust and food security in livestock, and protection of farmers and consumers from food-borne pathogens.

Animal Health Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, such as animal flu, tick infestation, and Lyme disease, is driving the global market. Coupled with increasing awareness about preventive measures and the growing availability of treatment options are catalyzing the market across the globe. In line with this, numerous leading players are heavily investing in extensive research and development (R&D) to develop innovative medicines and products for food production and companion animals, providing a boost to the demand. Additionally, the launch of a wide range of veterinary health products in distinctive flavors and taste are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the advent of innovative technologies for the detection and monitoring of various animal diseases is impacting the market favorably.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bayer BAYRY

Elanco ELAN

Merck MRK

Merial

Zoetis Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Heska

Neogen

Novartis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetoquinol

Virbac



Furthermore, the increasing consumption of protein-rich foods, such as chicken, fish, beef, and meat, on account of the rising health consciousness is catalyzing the need for effective animal health, thereby driving the market. Besides, the increasing trend of pet ownership and demand for animal healthcare commodities, including nutrition, vaccines, and medicines, are supporting the overall demand. The market is further driven by the rising regulations by the governments aimed at improving animal health, food safety, and public health. Moreover, the rapid expansion of veterinary pharmacies across offline and online distribution channels is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as the continual improvements in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and penetration of advanced technological advancements in the field of veterinary healthcare, are also influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:

Commercial Animals

Companion Animals



Breakup by Product Type:

Pharmaceuticals

Biologicals

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

