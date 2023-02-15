CapitalGainsReport: E-Cigarettes 30.6% Growth Projected Through 2030: KAVL, BTAFF, PM, MO, IMBBF

There are certain industries that are expected to generate such explosive growth in the coming years that there is considerable interest in those among investors. One such industry is the worldwide e-cigarette industry and there are a number of companies that could be worth looking into at this point. In 2022, the industry drove a valuation of $22.45 billion. Moreover, as per ResearchAndMarkets, the industry is projected to clock a CAGR of a staggering 30.60% from 2023 through 2030. Here is a look at four companies involved in the sector.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc KAVL - Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc has a fairly unique business model considering the fact that it is involved in growing innovative brands into dominant players in specific industries.

The company acquires, owns, and develops these brands through recognizable and superior-quality innovation. Currently, the company is best known for being the exclusive distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor in the United States, which is best known for its BIDI® Stick, a disposable electronic nicotine-delivery system (ENDS). In this context, it is also important to point out that Kaival Brands has also struck up a partnership with tobacco behemoth Phillip Morris PM.

The company is involved in the distribution of the BIDI® Stick, which is a form of e-cigarette manufactured by Bidi Vapor. The company helps in the sales of the products from Bidi Vapor through convenience stores which command a national presence.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group is the exclusive distributor of Bidi Vapor products in the United States and currently, it is one of the fastest-emerging companies in the sector.

As per the nature of the business relationship, Phillip Morris Products SA (a wholly owned affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI) Inc. NYSE: PM), an affiliate works with Kaival Brands International LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of the company to distribute Bidi Vapor products in markets other than the United States. In July 2022 KAVL and PMI launched Veeba a disposable e-cigarette, a rebranded BIDI® Stick, currently selling in Canada, other country expansion is expected in 2023. It could well prove to be one of the most important business relationships for the company.

The company hired Dean Simmons former Vice President of Business Development at Swisher International in December 2022 and signed a three-year extension with its third-party vendor QuikfillRx LLC, responsible for Kaival Brands' sales and marketing operations in the US.

British American Tobacco BTAFF - British American Tobacco is a behemoth in the tobacco industry and was one of the earliest movers in the e-cigarette space. It entered the industry in the United Kingdom in 2013 and eventually moved into the United States market through the acquisition of R J Reynolds as well as its parent company Reynolds American Inc.

As per market research performed by Euromonitor International, British American Tobacco had a market share of 17.4% of the total e-cigarette market in 2021. The company noted that its flagship e-cigarette brand Vuse commanded the biggest market share in the world.

Philip Morris International PM - Philip Morris International is another tobacco behemoth but it was one of the last companies of its size to have entered the space back in November 2013.

However, it should be noted that by the time 2020 came along, the company already had a number of e-cigarette brands in place. The company takes its e-cigarette business seriously and in April 2019 it reported that in the previous decade, it had spent $6 billion on research and development costs for e-cigarettes.

Altria MO - Initially Altria had tried to market its own brand of e-cigarettes, but due to the furor about the use of the products by American teenagers forced the company to discontinue its brands and it chose a different path.

The company picked up a 35% share in e-cigarette market leader JUUL. The company has claimed that JUUL will remain an independent operation but at the same time, it has been working to gain voting rights through Federal Trade Commission approval. The company also has a cooperation agreement with Philip Morris but the details of the same have not been revealed.

Imperial Brands IMB IMBBF - Back in 2012 Imperial Brands had set up a subsidiary unit named Fontem Ventures and it had developed and sold its e-cigarettes through it ever since. Initially, the company operated in the United States, Italy, United Kingdom and France.

However, it has since expanded into Canada, Russia, and Eastern and Western Europe. It has also launched a brand of e-cigarettes in Japan. In February 2021, the company announced its five-year plan which earmarked disinvestment plans from its newer products including e-cigarettes in order to have a bigger focus on traditional cigarettes.

Disclaimers: This article contains sponsored content.The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. CaptalGainsReport 'CGR' which is owned by RazorPitch Inc, is responsible for the production and distributions of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. CGR has been compensated by GSW Group Inc to produce and syndicate this content for KAVL. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosure statement that can be found on our website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Capital Gains Report

Contact Person: Mark McKelvie

Email: Send Email

City: NAPLES

State: FLORIDA

Country: United States

Website: https://capitalgainsreport.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: CapitalGainsReport: E-Cigarettes 30.6% Growth Projected Through 2030: KAVL, BTAFF, PM, MO, IMBBF