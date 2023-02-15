Facility Management Market Report 2023-2028: Globally Demand, Industry Size, Growth Rate (CAGR of 13.52%) and Forecast

The growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) majorly drives the global facility management industry.

How big is the Facilities Management Market?

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global facility management market size reached US$ 62.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 132.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.52% during 2023-2028.

What is a Facility Management Market?

Facility management (FM) is an integrated technology system that is widely deployed to enhance the efficiency of residential and commercial spaces. It is a field that comprises multiple disciplines to ensure functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the built environment by integrating personnel, place, process, and technology. It involves the management of physical assets and the services that support them, including building maintenance, operations, and energy efficiency. It is responsible for the daily operations, maintenance, and repair of buildings and equipment within the facility, as well as coordinating personnel and services for the facility. Some of the commonly used facility management (FM) systems include operations and security management, building management, and computer-aided facilities management (CAFM).

What is the Future of Facilities Management?

This can be supported by the rising utilization of facility management (FM) to allow the digital transformation of operational processes and optimize production performance while enhancing efficiency and flexibility. With the growing applicability of FM services across the banking, finance service, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, residential, and education sectors, there has been a significant rise in the overall market across the globe. With the increasing cost of materials and labor, facility management companies are focusing on cost-effective solutions for providing services, further propelling the market. Moreover, numerous leading facility management companies are providing services in building automation, allowing facilities to be remotely monitored and managed from a central control system, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Globally Demand of Facility Management Market:

Along with this, the growing demand for integrated services in facility management, such as energy management, maintenance, and repair, to maintain a safe and efficient facility while reducing the costs associated with downtime and repairs is significantly supporting the market. In addition, facility management companies are increasingly relying on data and analytics to make more informed decisions regarding the management of facilities for better decision-making, thereby impacting the market favorably. With the emergence of services in environmental management, such as waste management, energy efficiency, and air quality management in order to reduce the environmental impact is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the widespread integration of advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and cloud computing with facility management is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

List of Top Global Facilities Management Companies:

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

CA Technologies

SAP

Archibus

Accruent

Maintenance Connection

MCS Solutions

Planon

Ioffice

Jadetrack

Metricstream

Emaint

Facilities Management Express etc.



Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others



Breakup by Solution:

Integrated Workplace Management System

Facility Operations and Security Management

Building Information Modeling

Facility Property Management

Facility Environment Management



Breakup by Service:

Deployment and Integration

Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Service Level Agreement Management



Breakup by Deployment Type:



Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Facility Management Market Report 2023-2028: Globally Demand, Industry Size, Growth Rate (CAGR of 13.52%) and Forecast