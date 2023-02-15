Indian Animal Feed Market 2023-2028: Industry Demand, Growth Analysis, Top Companies Share, Size and Forecast Report

The escalating demand for animal-based proteins majorly drives the animal feed market in India.

According to latest report by IMARC Group titled “Indian Animal Feed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028” The animal feed industry size in India reached INR 956.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,578.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Indian Animal Feed Market Overview:

Animal feed is composed of grains, such as corn, soybean, and wheat, which provide energy and essential nutrients, including protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Besides this, it consists of dried grass, and legumes, that provide roughage, or fiber, and is a good source of calcium and other minerals. It also comprises grass and legumes, which are grazed on the pasture for their nutrients. Each type of animal feed offers different animal comprising of feed mainly chosen depending on the species and nutritional needs of the animal. Some of the popular animal feed widely used across India include hay and pasture that is mainly available in the form of raw, processed and semi-processed variants.

Indian Animal Feed Market Demand:

The escalating demand for animal-based proteins majorly drives the market in India. With the rising consumption of animal-based proteins, there is an increased demand for high-quality animal feed to meet the needs of livestock, poultry, and fish is a major driving factor. Coupled with this, the growing concerns regarding animal welfare and animal feed quality and safety are significantly supporting the market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of food-borne bacterial infections, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), and dioxin contamination are contributing to the demand. Moreover, several leading players are introducing non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) animal feed which is gaining prominence across the country.

Indian Animal Feed Market Trends:

With the advent of algae-based animal feed on account of the numerous health benefits of microalgae, especially in the early developmental stages of livestock, this is impacting the market favorably. Along with this, several leading producers are launching sustainably prepared animal feeds as a result of the rising awareness regarding the importance of sustainability, is driving demand across India. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in animal feed production to produce products that are more efficient, cost-effective, and of higher quality are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the factors driving the market further include extensive research and development (R&D) and the emerging e-commerce sector.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Animal Feed Companies in India:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Suguna Foods Private Limited

Japfa Comfeeds India Pvt. Ltd.

Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd.

Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL)

SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated.

Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd.

Amrit Group, KSE Ltd.

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Uno Feeds

Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

C P Aquaculture India Pvt. Ltd.

Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

The Waterbase Ltd.

Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd.



Breakup by Product Type:

Poultry Feed

Cattle Feed

Aquafeed



Regional Insights:

South India

North India

East India

West India



