The Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Industry is Expected to Reach $8.67 Billion by 2030: Increased Application of MDR Solutions in the BFSI Sector Drives Growth

The global managed detection and response (MDR) market size is expected to reach USD 8.67 billion by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growth of the global managed detection and response market is primarily driven by the increased application of MDR solutions in the BFSI sector. Increasing regulations, rules, and processes governing several aspects of data security, company licensing, and deployment of solutions have boosted the growth of this industry.

In addition, government regulations associated with the leak of customer information and offering enhanced security are expected to protect critical business information and take strict actions against any data theft.

Key players operating in the industry are facing less negative impact from the COVID-19 outbreak as compared to most industries. The demand for the industry has increased with cyber threats on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic and greater risk to organizations and enterprises.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively influenced the growth of the industry. These opportunities include a surge in demand for cloud-based managed detection and response solution in enterprises owing to remote work. It has also altered how businesses handle their processes safely and securely. Data storage capabilities are being shifted to the cloud on account of greater safety and convenience to users.

In North America, businesses are investing in emerging technologies to streamline work processes. Furthermore, the rise in the use of these solutions in BFSI and government sectors for improved data security and superior performance & efficiency drives the growth of the industry in the region. Developed IT infrastructure in this region propels the adoption of a cloud-based solution, which further drives the growth of the industry.

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Report Highlights

Endpoint Security segment accounted for a major share owing to the increase in adoption of consulting services among organizations

Cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to use of cloud technology in businesses for superior performance and cost efficiency

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share on account of greater need to protect sensitive customer data

North America region will lead the global managed detection and response market by 2030. Presence of leading industry players in the region and technological advancement supports the market growth in the region

