Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces More Than $63.5 Million in Funding Available for Hurricane Sally Recovery

Local governments in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties can now apply for funding





Tallahassee, FL - Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that more than $63.5 million is now available to local governments in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties through three Rebuild Florida Programs. The programs work to restore homes, businesses, and educational institutions in communities impacted by Hurricane Sally.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s hurricane recovery process focuses on repair and resilience, going beyond replacing what was lost and ensuring communities are prepared for the next storm,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “We encourage local governments in panhandle communities to apply for funding to support their communities’ recovery efforts.”

$63.5 million is available through the following programs:

The Hometown Revitalization Program

More than $13.5 million is available to help restore economic and business activity in Sally Impacted communities. Local governments in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties are eligible to apply. The deadline to complete an application is Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally Workforce Recovery Training Program

$5 million is available for workforce development boards, technical centers, and educational institutions to train new workers in construction trades. The deadline to complete an application is Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., EST.

Subrecipient Housing Repair and Replacement Program

$45 million is available for communities to repair, replace, or reconstruct damaged homes. Local governments in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties are eligible to apply. The application cycle will open on February 28, 2023, and the deadline to complete an application is Monday, May 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., EST.

The programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program. For more information about the programs, including how to complete an application, visit the Hurricane Sally webpage.

DEO is the governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all HUD long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov

