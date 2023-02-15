Submit Release
New Working Families Tax Credit returns up to $1,200 for eligible families

Story 

Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) officially launched on Feb. 1. For qualified families, this credit will provide for up to a $1,200 cash refund. Roughly 400,000 households will qualify. The application portal is now open on the state Department of Revenue’s website.

Today’s launch marks a major step forward in the progress Washington has made towards building an economy that works for everyone. In recent years, that effort has included changing the state’s tax system to support the economic wellbeing of working families.

 

