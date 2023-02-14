Submit Release
AG Reyes Joins Coalition Asking Congress to Stop ESG Investing with Retirement Funds

February 14, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes signed a letter, sent to U.S. House and Senate leaders, asking they exercise Congressional Review authority to stop Environmental Social Governance (ESG) investing with Americans’ retirement savings. The attorneys general also filed a lawsuit over the 2022 rule in January, and are asking Congressional leaders to oppose it separately. 

The illegal Department of Labor rule, titled “Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights,” 87 Fed. Reg. 73822 (Dec. 1, 2022), requires asset managers to put trillions of dollars of retirement savings at risk by requiring they comply with a political agenda disguised as a solution to climate change.

From the letter: “Not only are these practices problematic for using people’s retirement savings to advance causes they disagree with, but “multiple studies” have found that “ESG investing” reduces returns.[1] “Over the past five years, global ESG funds have underperformed the broader market by more than 250 basis points per year, an average 6.3% return compared with an 8.9% return. This means an investor who put $10,000 into an average global ESG fund in 2017 would have about $13,500 today, compared with $15,250 if he had invested in the broader market.”[2] So these asset managers are also threatening the financial security of two-thirds of the United States adult population.”

The letter also points out that the lawsuit points out the DOL rule: Contradicts the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, (ERISA), violates the Administrative Procedure Act and is administrative overreach.

The attorneys general are asking for prompt action, as Congress only has 60 days to disapprove of the rule.

Read the letter here.

