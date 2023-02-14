Seven DPS Staff Graduate From Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command

February 14, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Public Safety is pleased to announce the recent graduation of seven staff members from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. These members have successfully completed the 10-week Staff and Command program held in Des Moines, Iowa, from September 19, 2022 through January 20, 2023.

This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated more than 30,000 students both nationally and internationally. The following Department members recently graduated from Class #533 and are pictured from left to right in the photo:

• Lieutenant Corey Champlin – Iowa State Patrol

• Sergeant Jeremy Andreasen – Iowa State Patrol

• Sergeant Mike Cunningham – Iowa State Patrol

• Special Agent In Charge Scott Lamp – Division of Criminal Investigation

• Lieutenant Michael Current – Iowa State Patrol

• Lieutenant Aaron Smidt – Iowa State Patrol

• Lieutenant Heath Hove – Communication Interoperability Bureau

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a curriculum comprised of 27 core blocks. The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.



