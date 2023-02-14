URI Health Services receives reaccreditation by the Joint Commission

Feb. 14, 2023

Last week, URI Health Services hosted The Joint Commission, an independent accreditation organization that upholds rigorous quality assurance and patient safety standards. Health Services opts in to be reviewed by the organization, and proudly considers it a pillar of its commitment to excellent patient care. The Joint Commission visits every 3 years, and does not share information on the timing of their visit with the organization being reviewed until the morning of.

We are pleased to announce that URI Health Services has received its final report which indicates a successful survey and reaccreditation.