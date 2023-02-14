Girls’ Softball Coach Sentenced to 151 Months in Prison for Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Dennis Cotto-Alvarado, 45 years old, of Ponce, was sentenced to 151 months (12 years and seven months) in prison and 15 years of supervised release for transporting a female minor with the intent to engage criminal sexual conduct in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2423(a). The FBI investigated the complaint with the collaboration of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau and the Puerto Rico Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Cotto-Alvarado sexually abused a female minor for two years, from on or about June 2017 through February 2019, starting when she was approximately 12 years old. The defendant was a coach for the minor’s softball team and a father figure to her.

“Investigating and prosecuting those who exploit and sexually abuse minors is and will always be a top priority for the Department of Justice,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “I commend the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to seek justice for the victim and hold the defendant accountable for his crimes.”

“The FBI is committed to protecting our most innocent and helpless victims,” said Joseph González, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office. “This sentence highlights the efforts by the US Attorney’s Office, who worked alongside the FBI, to bring the fullest brand of justice to the victims in this case. We remain vigilant and urge anyone who believes they have witnessed a crime such as this to call 787-987-6500 or leave an anonymous tip by visiting www.tips.fbi.gov. Our children are counting on us.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ginette Milanés prosecuted the case.

###