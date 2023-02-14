Submit Release
SB47 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2023-02-14

WISCONSIN, February 14 - An Act to create 66.0401 (7), 196.378 (1) (e), 196.378 (4j), 196.491 (1) (h) and 196.491 (3) (a) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: requiring notice to political subdivisions and landowners regarding proposed large solar energy facilities, requirements for applying for certificates for large solar electric generating facilities, joint development agreements related to large solar electric generating facilities, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Utilities and Technology

