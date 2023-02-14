SB58 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2023-02-14

WISCONSIN, February 14 - An Act to repeal 281.75 (2) (e), 281.75 (9) (a) and 281.75 (11) (ae); to renumber and amend 281.75 (5) (f) and 281.75 (9) (b); to amend 281.75 (7) (c) 7., 281.75 (11) (a) 8. and 281.75 (11m); and to create 281.75 (2) (g), 281.75 (5) (f) 2., 281.75 (7) (d) and 281.75 (9) (am), (bm), (c) and (d) of the statutes; Relating to: nitrate contamination and the well compensation grant program. (FE)