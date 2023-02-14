Submit Release
Decatur Woman Charged with Arson in Anderson County Clinic Fire

ANDERSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Norris Police Department, and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a Decatur woman on arson and vandalism charges.  

On February 11th, TBI agents joined the Norris Police Department and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force in investigating a fire that occurred at a rehabilitation clinic located at 17 Ridgeway Road in Norris. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, information was developed identifying Tiffany Pearl Extine (DOB: 8/18/90) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

On Sunday, Tiffany Extine was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Vandalism. She was booked into the Anderson County Jail.

