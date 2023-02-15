VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) Grant to Rimstorm Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC) Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) today announced that Rimstorm Inc. has been awarded a CFF grant of $75,000. VIPC’s CCF program has distributed more than $44 million to Virginia startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Rimstorm, based in Herndon, Va., has developed a CMMC-compliant Managed Security Service platform, GovCon Enclave, integrating its product with best-in-class technologies. This CCF grant will be used to add additional features to GovCon Enclave so as to provide the SMB DoD contractor market with affordable protection against the cyber threat landscape.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Ben Gerenstein, Rimstorm’s CEO. “This funding will enable us to help organizations leverage the best practices and fulfill CMMC regulations to improve their network security while reducing staffing requirements and ultimately lowering costs.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Rimstorm,” said Sean Mallon, VIPC’s VP for Commercialization. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Rimstorm has developed an innovative MSSP solution and has already demonstrated customer buy-in and revenue traction.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small business and academic community. This competitive program seeks to fund high-potential, Virginia-based, for-profit technology companies at the pre-seed stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery, market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit www.VIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

The Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) | Public Safety Innovation |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.