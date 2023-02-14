APA Corporation Named One of World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE Magazine

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for a fifth time. APA ranked fifth this year among international energy exploration companies.



“Producing oil and gas safely, responsibly and profitably is a mission made possible everyday by our most important strength – our people,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA president and CEO. “We are honored to be recognized by FORTUNE as a most admired company and look forward to our continuing role in an industry whose products improve quality of life, provide energy security and employ millions around the world.”

The list is compiled each year by Korn Ferry, which conducts a survey that measures participants by their ability to manage talent, lead with innovation, social responsibility to the community and environment, and effectiveness in doing business globally, among other attributes. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For a complete list of rankings, visit fortune.com.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

