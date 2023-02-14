Submit Release
National Research Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2022.

Regarding the Company’s 2022 annual performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to grow revenue from core offerings, including our Human Understanding Program, resulting in 7% year-over-year revenue growth, partially offset by the phase out of our Canadian operations and other non-core offerings. Adoption of the Human Understanding Program has continued to increase with recent new client additions including St. Bernards Healthcare, Longstreet Clinic, and Legacy Community Health. In addition, we are proud to have recently received the Best in KLAS 2023 Award for Patient Experience Improvement. This recognition affirms our leadership position and focus on transforming the healthcare industry with a human-first approach.”

The Company’s Board of Directors maintained its capital allocation priorities of funding innovation and growth investments, including merger and acquisition activity as well as internal projects, shareholder dividends and share repurchases during 2022. For the full year, the Company funded $12.2 million for innovation and growth, $21.0 million for dividend payments, and $27.6 million for share repurchases.

Related to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, other expense increased primarily due to a $2.6 million reclassification of the cumulative translation adjustment into earnings from the substantial liquidation of our investment in our Canadian subsidiary.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.27 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.27 for the year ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $1.46 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2022 fourth quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/759565253 on February 15, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.


NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

    Three months ended
December 31		     Twelve months ended
December 31		  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
                                 
Revenue   $ 38,144     $ 38,298     $ 151,568     $ 147,954  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Direct     13,987       14,167       57,049       52,350  
Selling, general and administrative     10,541       9,901       42,699       38,960  
Depreciation, amortization and impairment     1,375       1,357       5,277       6,374  
Total operating expenses     25,903       25,425       105,025       97,684  
                                 
Operating income     12,241       12,873       46,543       50,270  
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest income     134       4       168       14  
Interest expense     (286 )     (399 )     (1,209 )     (1,667 )
Reclassification of cumulative translation into earnings     (2,569 )     --       (2,569 )     --  
Other, net     (49 )     13       (118 )     4  
                                 
Total other income (expense)     (2,770 )     (382 )     (3,728 )     (1,649 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     9,471       12,491       42,815       48,621  
                                 
Provision for income taxes     2,830       2,858       11,015       11,155  
                                 
Net income   $ 6,641     $ 9,633     $ 31,800     $ 37,466  
                                 
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:                                
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.27     $ 0.38     $ 1.28     $ 1.47  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.27     $ 0.38     $ 1.27     $ 1.46  
                                 
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:                                
Basic     24,648       25,419       24,922       25,422  
Diluted     24,775       25,597       25,052       25,640  



NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

    December 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		 
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 25,026     $ 54,361  
Accounts receivable, net     14,461       13,728  
Other current assets     4,229       5,618  
Total current assets     43,716       73,707  
                 
Property and equipment, net     17,248       12,391  
Goodwill     61,614       61,614  
Other, net     7,883       9,828  
Total assets   $ 130,461     $ 157,540  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs   $ 4,491     $ 4,278  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     5,136       7,393  
Accrued compensation     4,551       7,139  
Deferred revenue     15,198       17,213  
Dividends payable     2,956       3,044  
Other current liabilities     1,085       1,321  
Total current liabilities     33,417       40,388  
                 
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs     17,690       22,269  
Other non-current liabilities     7,321       9,546  
Total liabilities     58,428       72,203  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued     --       --  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,922,181 in 2022 and 30,898,600 in 2021, outstanding 24,628,173 in 2022 and 25,361,409 in 2021     31       31  
Additional paid-in capital     175,453       173,942  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (25,184     (36,112
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment     --       (2,375 )
Treasury stock     (78,267 )     (50,149 )
Total shareholders’ equity     72,033       85,337  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 130,461     $ 157,540  

Contact:  Kevin R. Karas        
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

 


