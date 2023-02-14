National Research Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year 2022 Results
/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2022.
Regarding the Company’s 2022 annual performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to grow revenue from core offerings, including our Human Understanding Program, resulting in 7% year-over-year revenue growth, partially offset by the phase out of our Canadian operations and other non-core offerings. Adoption of the Human Understanding Program has continued to increase with recent new client additions including St. Bernards Healthcare, Longstreet Clinic, and Legacy Community Health. In addition, we are proud to have recently received the Best in KLAS 2023 Award for Patient Experience Improvement. This recognition affirms our leadership position and focus on transforming the healthcare industry with a human-first approach.”
The Company’s Board of Directors maintained its capital allocation priorities of funding innovation and growth investments, including merger and acquisition activity as well as internal projects, shareholder dividends and share repurchases during 2022. For the full year, the Company funded $12.2 million for innovation and growth, $21.0 million for dividend payments, and $27.6 million for share repurchases.
Related to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, other expense increased primarily due to a $2.6 million reclassification of the cumulative translation adjustment into earnings from the substantial liquidation of our investment in our Canadian subsidiary.
Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.27 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.27 for the year ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $1.46 for the year ended December 31, 2021.
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Twelve months ended
December 31
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|38,144
|$
|38,298
|$
|151,568
|$
|147,954
|Operating expenses:
|Direct
|13,987
|14,167
|57,049
|52,350
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,541
|9,901
|42,699
|38,960
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|1,375
|1,357
|5,277
|6,374
|Total operating expenses
|25,903
|25,425
|105,025
|97,684
|Operating income
|12,241
|12,873
|46,543
|50,270
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|134
|4
|168
|14
|Interest expense
|(286
|)
|(399
|)
|(1,209
|)
|(1,667
|)
|Reclassification of cumulative translation into earnings
|(2,569
|)
|--
|(2,569
|)
|--
|Other, net
|(49
|)
|13
|(118
|)
|4
|Total other income (expense)
|(2,770
|)
|(382
|)
|(3,728
|)
|(1,649
|)
|Income before income taxes
|9,471
|12,491
|42,815
|48,621
|Provision for income taxes
|2,830
|2,858
|11,015
|11,155
|Net income
|$
|6,641
|$
|9,633
|$
|31,800
|$
|37,466
|Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.47
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.27
|$
|1.46
|Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:
|Basic
|24,648
|25,419
|24,922
|25,422
|Diluted
|24,775
|25,597
|25,052
|25,640
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)
|
December 31,
2022
|
December 31,
2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,026
|$
|54,361
|Accounts receivable, net
|14,461
|13,728
|Other current assets
|4,229
|5,618
|Total current assets
|43,716
|73,707
|Property and equipment, net
|17,248
|12,391
|Goodwill
|61,614
|61,614
|Other, net
|7,883
|9,828
|Total assets
|$
|130,461
|$
|157,540
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs
|$
|4,491
|$
|4,278
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|5,136
|7,393
|Accrued compensation
|4,551
|7,139
|Deferred revenue
|15,198
|17,213
|Dividends payable
|2,956
|3,044
|Other current liabilities
|1,085
|1,321
|Total current liabilities
|33,417
|40,388
|Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
|17,690
|22,269
|Other non-current liabilities
|7,321
|9,546
|Total liabilities
|58,428
|72,203
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued
|--
|--
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,922,181 in 2022 and 30,898,600 in 2021, outstanding 24,628,173 in 2022 and 25,361,409 in 2021
|31
|31
|Additional paid-in capital
|175,453
|173,942
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(25,184
|)
|(36,112
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment
|--
|(2,375
|)
|Treasury stock
|(78,267
|)
|(50,149
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|72,033
|85,337
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|130,461
|$
|157,540
Contact: Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525