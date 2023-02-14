Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,037 in the last 365 days.

Theratechnologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (“Theratechnologies”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 ended November 30, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 28, 2023, to discuss the results and recent business updates. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Mr. Lévesque on the call will be other members of the management team, including Chief Financial Officer Philippe Dubuc, Chief Medical Officer Christian Marsolais, and Chief Commercial Officer John Leasure, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call Date: February 28, 2023
Conference Call Time: 8:30 AM ET
North America Dial-in: 1- 877-513-4119
International Dial-in: 1- 412-902-6615
Access Code: 2102918
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
North America Dial-in: 1- 877-344-7529
International Dial-in: 1- 412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:  3648244
Replay End Date March 07, 2023


The live conference call will be accessible via webcast at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urf63wqf

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investor Inquiries:
Elif McDonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations
ir@theratech.com
1-438-315-8563

Media Inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications and Corporate Affaires
communications@theratech.com
1 514 336-7800


Primary Logo

You just read:

Theratechnologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.