MARATHON MUSIC GROUP & STAFF EARN TWO NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2023 TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC "INDUSTRY AWARDS"
*Marathon Music Group Also Announces the Addition of Carly Evans as Booking Agent*
The most important thing successful managers and booking agents do is choose the artists they work for carefully. In that way, we've been fortunate to boast really good people with such great talent.”SUGAR LAND , TEXAS , UNITED STATES , February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marathon Music Group was elated when nominees were announced for the 2023 Texas Country Music "Industry Awards", and they found their team among the nominees in two categories. Owner and CEO Chuck Sweeney is nominated for "Artist Manager of the Year" and the latest addition to his staff, Carly Evans, earned a nomination for "Texas Country Podcast of the Year" for her work alongside Jared "Pete" Gile on "The Troubadour Podcast."
— Chuck Sweeney
"I'm extremely flattered to be up for 'Artist Manager of the Year,' especially considering the other finalists sharing the honor," says Chuck. "The most important thing successful managers and booking agents do is choose the artists they work for carefully. In that way, we've been fortunate to boast really good people with such great talent willing to join our roster. It's been tremendously rewarding helping them achieve their goals."
To view the full list of nominations from the Texas Country Music Association (TCMA), click here.
In addition to the accolades from the TCMA, Marathon Music Group is proud to announce the addition of Carly Evans to the team as a Booking Agent.
"High quality, live shows are a critical need for every artist on the Marathon Music Group roster," says Chuck. "I was searching long and hard for the right person to join our team as a dedicated booking agent and was thrilled to have Carly take on that role. Her years of experience in radio and her extensive network of contacts in the industry made Carly the ideal candidate. Our artists have already benefited greatly from her added support. 2023 will be a growth year at Marathon, thanks in large part to Carly's dedication and commitment to the success of our artists."
Veteran radio personality and programmer, Carly has received award nominations from both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association, in addition to capturing the award for Texas Regional Radio "Personality of the Year" a remarkable six-times. Carly made her passions into a successful career by carving out a home behind the mic with her podcast, “The Troubadour Podcast” which has acquired air times at radio stations in Kansas, Texas, Colorado, South Dakota and Virginia.
"After 20 years on the radio side of the industry helping up-and-coming artists grow, I am really excited and thankful for the opportunity to join Chuck and Marathon Music Group to continue that work from another angle." says Carly. "I’m looking forward to continued growth for Marathon and our artists."
To reach Carly, email booking@marathonmusicgroup.com.
About Marathon Music Group
Marathon Music Group is an artist management and talent agency based in Sugar Land, Texas, dedicated to long-term growth and development of successful music careers. Its diverse roster ranges from singers, songwriters, and performers, featuring talent from a variety of musical genres. Marathon’s artist development program consists of day-to-day administration and support for content creation, booking, promotion, digital strategy, publicity, distribution, marketing and more. The current roster includes: Will Carter Band, Kate Watson, Zach Neil, Morgan Ashley, Austin English, HogLeg Band, Oliver Penn, John Egan, Josh Langston, Dusty Neuman and Davi Jay & The Bourbon Street Experience.
For additional information, visit www.marathonmusic.group.
