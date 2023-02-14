2023 call for applications: International Visegrad Fund Grants at the HAEU

The Historical Archives of the European Union (HAEU) has opened the call for applications for the International Visegrad Fund (IVF) Research Grant Programme.

The IVF research grants, launched by the International Visegrad Fund and the European University Institute, support early stage post-graduate scholars from Central and Eastern Europe to conduct research relevant to European integration, at the HAEU in Florence.

Candidates from the Visegrad countries Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, as well as from the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership countries, are eligible to apply. The deadline for applications is 30 April 2023.

Read the complete eligibility requirements and find out how to apply, here.