Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,914 in the last 365 days.

2023 call for applications: International Visegrad Fund Grants at the HAEU

The Historical Archives of the European Union (HAEU) has opened the call for applications for the International Visegrad Fund (IVF) Research Grant Programme.

The IVF research grants, launched by the International Visegrad Fund and the European University Institute, support early stage post-graduate scholars from Central and Eastern Europe to conduct research relevant to European integration, at the HAEU in Florence.

Candidates from the Visegrad countries Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, as well as from the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership countries, are eligible to apply. The deadline for applications is 30 April 2023.

Read the complete eligibility requirements and find out how to apply, here.

You just read:

2023 call for applications: International Visegrad Fund Grants at the HAEU

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.