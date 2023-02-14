Press Releases

02/14/2023

Governor Lamont Signs Legislation Extending Free School Meals and Protecting Connecticut’s Fiscal Guardrails

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today posted the following video onto his social media channels (including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) announcing that he has signed legislation extending the free school meals program for the remainder of this school year and protecting the state’s fiscal guardrails for the next several years:

The legislation is House Bill 6671.