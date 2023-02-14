The Kid Cash, Singer, Lyricist and Poet, Releases Debut Alt-Rock Album "Words Unspoken" and Signs with EKC PR

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with today's release of his debut ten-track alternative rock album, Words Unspoken, San Francisco-based singer, lyricist, and poet, The Kid Cash (aka former professional bull rider Lorenzo Pierucci) has signed with Los Angeles public relations, marketing and branding firm, EKC PR.

In 2019, Pierucci found himself devastated by the unbearable breakup he endured with his fiancé, and following the end of their engagement, delved into songwriting to process and heal.

The subsequent catharsis led to his debut alt-rock album, Words Unspoken, releasing today on all music platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube Music, and more!

Written and performed entirely by Pierucci himself, now known professionally as The Kid Cash, each track often fuses together other musical undertones like that of country and hip hop, all the while tracing the stages of heartbreak, loneliness, nostalgia, melancholy, and longing that he experienced.

From the gritty and soulful "Pleasure & Pain" to the heartfelt "House of Mirrors," Words Unspoken explores themes of toxic love, self-loathing, and the pain of unrequited love, invoking the raw emotions of a shattered relationship.

The Kid Cash views the album as a manifestation of everything he wished he could have said to his ex-lover, inspiring the title of the album.

"Words Unspoken and its creation is where I truly found my own sound in singing, as well as a means of escape and healing."

With a rugged vocal style reminiscent of Post Malone and backed by hard-hitting trap beats, The Kid Cash conveys sincere emotionality rarely found in a new artist.

