Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces 2022 Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential REIT (the "REIT") MRG today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

The REIT is reporting performance of:

Net operating income ("NOI") of $151.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , an increase of $21.7 million , or 16.8% compared to 2021.

for the year ended , an increase of , or 16.8% compared to 2021. Same Property Proportionate NOI in the U.S. increased by 19.4%, and in Canada increased by 6.7%, compared to 2021.

increased by 6.7%, compared to 2021. Net income of $239.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , a decrease of $5.4 million , or 2.2% compared to 2021.

for the year ended , a decrease of , or 2.2% compared to 2021. Basic funds from operations ("FFO") of $82.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , an increase of $18.0 million , or 27.8% over the same period in 2021.

for the year ended , an increase of , or 27.8% over the same period in 2021. Basic FFO of $1.47 per Unit for the year ended December 31, 2022 , a 27.8% increase as compared to the $1.15 in 2021.

per Unit for the year ended , a 27.8% increase as compared to the in 2021. FFO payout ratio for the year ended December 31, 2022 of 47.8% compared to 60.8% in 2021.

The REIT is reporting the following corporate and portfolio highlights:

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , the REIT completed the refinancing of three US properties providing gross mortgage proceeds of $116.6 million ( US$89.3 million ) at a weighted average interest rate of 4.65% and for a weighted average term of 8.4 years. The maturing mortgages associated with the refinanced properties had a balance at maturity of $78.3 million ( US$59.4 million ) at a weighted average interest rate of 3.84%, resulting in net proceeds of $38.3 million ( US$29.9 million ), before financing costs.

, the REIT completed the refinancing of three US properties providing gross mortgage proceeds of ( ) at a weighted average interest rate of 4.65% and for a weighted average term of 8.4 years. The maturing mortgages associated with the refinanced properties had a balance at maturity of ( ) at a weighted average interest rate of 3.84%, resulting in net proceeds of ( ), before financing costs. During the year ended December 31, 2022 , the REIT sold three properties comprising 776 suites, for net proceeds of $250.9 million ( US$190.5 million ), including closing costs, and repaid the mortgages payable secured by the properties in the amount of $65.1 million ( US$49.7 million ).

, the REIT sold three properties comprising 776 suites, for net proceeds of ( ), including closing costs, and repaid the mortgages payable secured by the properties in the amount of ( ). During the third quarter of 2022, the REIT acquired a multi-suite residential property comprising 350 suites located in Chicago, Illinois , for a purchase price of $174.3 million ( US$135.6 million ), including closing costs. Concurrent with the acquisition, the REIT completed mortgage financing on the property in the amount of $96.0 million ( US$74.7 million ) for a term of seven years at an interest rate of 4.71%.

, for a purchase price of ( ), including closing costs. Concurrent with the acquisition, the REIT completed mortgage financing on the property in the amount of ( ) for a term of seven years at an interest rate of 4.71%. During the third quarter of 2022, the REIT acquired a retail property comprising 186,712 square feet of commercial area located in Rockville, Maryland , for a purchase price of $46.8 million ( US$34.1 million ), including closing costs. The retail property is part of a mixed-use complex where the REIT owns the residential property, creating operational efficiencies and the opportunity to enhance our long-term vision within the immediate submarket.

, for a purchase price of ( ), including closing costs. The retail property is part of a mixed-use complex where the REIT owns the residential property, creating operational efficiencies and the opportunity to enhance our long-term vision within the immediate submarket. As at December 31, 2022 , average monthly rent ("AMR") in the U.S., on a Same Property basis, increased by 13.1% compared to December 31, 2021 , while occupancy was 95.3% at December 31, 2022 , compared to 96.2% at December 31, 2021 .

, average monthly rent ("AMR") in the U.S., on a Same Property basis, increased by 13.1% compared to , while occupancy was 95.3% at , compared to 96.2% at . As at December 31, 2022 , AMR in Canada increased by 3.5% compared to December 31, 2021 , while occupancy improved to 98.6% at December 31, 2022 , compared to 93.6% at December 31, 2021 .

, AMR in increased by 3.5% compared to , while occupancy improved to 98.6% at , compared to 93.6% at . As at December 31, 2022 , indebtedness to gross book value ratio of 38.0%, lower compared to 40.2% as at December 31, 2021 .

, indebtedness to gross book value ratio of 38.0%, lower compared to 40.2% as at . As at December 31, 2022 , the REIT's total assets were valued at $3.9 billion , compared to $3.5 billion as at December 31, 2021 .

Financial and Operational Highlights

As at December 31



(In thousands of dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Operational Information



Number of properties 42 43 Total suites 12,849 13,275





Occupancy percentage – Canada 98.6 % 93.6 % Occupancy percentage – U.S. 95.3 % 96.3 % Average monthly rent - Canada (in actual dollars) $1,588 $1,535 Average monthly rent - U.S. (in actual U.S. dollars) US$1,771 US$1,525





Summary of Financial Information



Gross book value(1) $3,934,417 $3,473,287 Indebtedness(1) $1,496,179 $1,395,438





Indebtedness to gross book value ratio(1) 38.0 % 40.2 % Weighted average mortgage interest rate 3.50 % 3.31 % Weighted average term to maturity on mortgages payable (years) 4.9 5.0 Exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.35 $1.27 Exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.74 $0.79

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For the years ended December 31

(In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2022 2021 Summary of Financial Information



Revenue from real estate properties $278,491 $245,566 NOI $151,215 $129,495 Proportionate NOI(1) $154,109 $130,584 Same Property Proportionate NOI(1) $143,322 $122,590 NOI margin - IFRS 54.3 % 52.7 % NOI margin – Proportionate(1) 54.2 % 52.3 % Net income $239,563 $244,974





FFO – basic(1) $82,803 $64,770 FFO – diluted(1) $86,651 $68,618 FFO per Unit – basic(1) $1.47 $1.15 FFO per Unit – diluted(1) $1.43 $1.13 Distributions per Unit $0.7030 $0.6996 FFO payout ratio(1) 47.8 % 60.8 % Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):



Basic 56,310 56,265 Diluted 60,543 60,498 Average exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.30 $1.25 Average exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.77 $0.80

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Specified Financial Measures

The REIT reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided below.

Proportionate Share NOI ("Proportionate NOI") & Same Property Proportionate NOI

Proportionate NOI and Same Property Proportionate NOI are important measures in evaluating the operating performance of the REIT's real estate properties and are a key input in determining the fair value of the REIT's properties. Proportionate NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted for the following: i) to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). Proportionate NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year; ii) to exclude the non-controlling interest share of NOI for those properties that are consolidated under IFRS ("NCI Share"); and iii) to include equity-accounted investments NOI at the REIT's ownership interest ("Equity Interest").

Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP measure to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance, representing Proportionate NOI for properties owned by the REIT continuously for the current and comparable reporting period and does not take into account the impact of the operating performance of property acquisitions and dispositions as well as development properties until reaching stabilized occupancy. In addition, Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in local currency and by country, isolating any impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Proportionate Share NOI and Same Property Proportionate Share NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:











2022





2021



Non-GAAP Adjustments



Non-GAAP Adjustments











Proportionate





Proportionate For the years ended December 31

NCI Equity

Basis

NCI Equity Basis (In thousands of dollars) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) IFRS Share Interest (Non-GAAP) Revenue from properties

















Same Property $256,126 ($15,303) $20,893 $— $261,716 $227,320 ($13,196) $17,198 $231,322 Disposition/Acquisition/Development 22,365 — — — 22,365 18,246 — — 18,246 Total revenue from properties 278,491 (15,303) 20,893 — 284,081 245,566 (13,196) 17,198 249,568 Property operating expenses

















Same Property 115,676 (6,583) 9,301 — 118,394 105,819 (6,865) 9,778 108,732 Disposition/Acquisition/Development 11,600 — — (22) 11,578 10,252 — — 10,252 Total property operating expenses 127,276 (6,583) 9,301 (22) 129,972 116,071 (6,865) 9,778 118,984 NOI

















Same Property 140,450 (8,720) 11,592 — 143,322 121,501 (6,331) 7,420 122,590 Disposition/Acquisition/Development 10,765 — — 22 10,787 7,994 — — 7,994 Total NOI $151,215 ($8,720) $11,592 $22 $154,109 $129,495 ($6,331) $7,420 $130,584 NOI Margin 54.3 %





54.2 % 52.7 %



52.3 %



Funds From Operations

FFO (and FFO per Unit) is a non-GAAP financial measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the REIT's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the REIT's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the REIT in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income attributable to Unitholders adjusted for fair value adjustments, distributions on the Class B LP Units, realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, deferred income taxes (on the REIT's U.S. properties), gains/losses on the sale of real estate properties (including income taxes on the sale of real estate properties) and other non-cash items. The REIT considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per Unit is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to Unitholders ($175,846) $112,610 $219,282 $242,088 Add/(deduct):







Realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 (5,818) (6,751) 22 — Fair value loss (gain) on conversion option on the convertible debentures (147) 276 (1,934) 451 Distributions on Class B LP Units recorded as interest expense 3,071 3,012 12,108 12,049 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 23 5 (69) 15 Fair value loss (gain) on real estate properties, net 212,962 (132,167) (206,249) (289,598) Non-controlling interests' share of fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties (5,845) (3,368) 15,445 285 Fair value loss (gain) on Class B LP Units 14,640 10,678 (26,007) 30,313 Loss on tax liability on redemption of Class C LP Units — 3,775 — 3,775 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (19,514) 28,800 70,205 65,392 FFO – basic $23,526 $16,870 $82,803 $64,770 Interest expense on the convertible debentures 970 970 3,848 3,848 FFO – diluted $24,496 $17,840 $86,651 $68,618 FFO per Unit – basic $0.42 $0.30 $1.47 $1.15 FFO per Unit – diluted $0.40 $0.29 $1.43 $1.13









Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):







Basic 56,328 56,282 56,310 56,265 Diluted 60,561 60,515 60,543 60,498



Indebtedness and Gross Book Value

Indebtedness (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the amount of debt financing utilized by the REIT. Indebtedness is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

Gross book value (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the value of the REIT's assets. Gross book value is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's asset base and financial position.

The following table provides a reconciliation of gross book value and indebtedness as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust from their IFRS financial statement presentation:

As at December 31



(In thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Total Assets / Gross book value $3,934,417 $3,473,287 Mortgage payable $1,382,174 $1,288,555 Add: deferred financing costs 12,270 12,318

1,394,444 1,300,873 Convertible debentures, face value 85,500 85,500 Lease liabilities 16,235 9,065 Indebtedness $1,496,179 $1,395,438 Indebtedness / Gross book value 38.0 % 40.2 %



Non-GAAP Ratios

Non-GAAP ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP ratios described below, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

The following discussion describes the non-GAAP ratios the REIT uses in evaluating its operating results.

Proportionate NOI Margin

Proportionate NOI margin is calculated as Proportionate NOI divided by revenue (on a Proportionate Basis) and is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance (including the level of operating expenses) of the REIT's real estate properties. Proportionate NOI margin is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

FFO Payout Ratio

FFO payout ratio compares distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) to FFO. Distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) is calculated based on the monthly distribution per Unit multiplied by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period and is an important metric in assessing the sustainability of retained cash flow to fund capital expenditures and distributions. FFO payout ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

Indebtedness to Gross Book Value Ratio

Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is a compliance measure in the REIT's Declaration of Trust and establishes the limit for financial leverage of the REIT. Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

The REIT's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the REIT's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Subsequent Event

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, the REIT acquired from Morguard Corporation, the remaining 50% interest in Fenestra at Rockville Town Square, comprising 492 residential suites, for a purchase price of $96.8 million (US$71.5 million), excluding closing costs, and assumed mortgages payable of $46.0 million (US$34.0 million).

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 12,849 residential suites and 239,500 square feet of commercial area (as of February 14, 2023) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $3.7 billion at December 31, 2022. For more information, visit the REIT's website at www.morguard.com .

