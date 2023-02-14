Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,879 in the last 365 days.

Vimeo to Announce Q4 2022 Earnings on February 27 and Host Earnings Video Event on February 28

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Monday, February 27, 2023, Vimeo will post its fourth quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of nearly 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.


Contacts:

Ken Goff
Vimeo Investor Relations
ir@vimeo.com

Matt Anchin
Vimeo Communications
pr@vimeo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vimeo to Announce Q4 2022 Earnings on February 27 and Host Earnings Video Event on February 28

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.