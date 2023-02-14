Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update on February 28, 2023. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To access the conference call, please dial 877-407-8029 from the United States or +1-201-689-8029 internationally.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors / Events tab of www.corcept.com .

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, prostate and adrenal cancer, ALS and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.