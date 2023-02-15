Motherly Releases State of Motherhood: Black Mothering in America Report
There’s still so much more to do to ensure Black mothers have the support they need and we believe it is critical to tell their story through the data of our State of Motherhood Report.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherly has released its State of Motherhood: Black Mothering in America report. At Motherly, we believe in the importance of centering Black mothers and their experiences at the forefront of systemic change to deconstruct racial biases. In this special State of Motherhood report on Black Mothering in America, we highlight key comparisons between the attitudes and experiences of Black moms in the US as compared to their white counterparts.
— Jill Koziol, CEO and co-founder of Motherly
We share this report to empower Black mothers and their allies with data to bring widespread attention to the Black maternal health crisis and the wide-reaching effects it has on the Black community. Through this report, we seek to elevate and amplify the voices of Black mothers in America.
Mothering as a Black woman in America has unique and well-documented challenges—Black moms are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from childbirth than white women—due in large part to systemic and institutional racism. That statistic becomes even more staggering with the CDC’s recent discovery that 84% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. The stark disparity in maternal health is a societal problem requiring broad policy solutions, but it is vital that we center Black mothers in the conversation.
“There’s still so much more to do to ensure Black mothers have the support they need and we believe it is critical to tell their story through the data of our State of Motherhood Report. As the largest statistically significant study of motherhood in America, we are determined for our State of Motherhood report to tell the vast and diverse story of motherhood,” said Motherly CEO and co-founder Jill Koziol.
Among the key findings the survey revealed:
-When asked to describe their mentality around combining a career and motherhood under their current circumstances, younger Black moms are more likely to be “optimistic” and feel “empowered” than their white counterparts. They are also 6% less likely to feel “burnt out”. In contrast, Black moms of the Gen X and older generations are 40% more likely than their white counterparts to choose the word “frustration.”
-Black moms are 20% less likely than their white counterparts to have a partner to share the load. The gap is more apparent for older Black moms as the statistics among younger Gen Z/Millennial moms show similar rates of partnership (96% among younger white moms and 87% among younger Black moms).
-The majority of all moms surveyed are working (81%) but 83% of white moms report depending on outside childcare versus 66% of Black moms.
Black moms report having less time to take care of themselves; especially when it comes to sleep. While overall only 61% of moms report getting at least 6 hours of sleep, this drops to 48% among Black moms.
“Make no mistake about it - the motherhood penalty is wreaking havoc on Black women. From pausing career plans to frustration at work and home, The State of Motherhood Report: State of Black Mothering in America illustrates how little of a chance these women have of accelerating their careers. These women don’t have time to worry about a glass ceiling. Black moms walk daily on glass floors without support, susceptible to stress cracks” said Christine Michel Carter, award-winning advocate for working mothers.
The full results of “State of Motherhood: Black Mothering in America” can be found here.
Motherly designed and administered this survey which was completed by more than 17,000 mothers through Motherly subscribers list, social media and partner channels. Within the sample, 8,804 respondents aged 18-41 were weighted to reflect the racial and ethnic composition of the US female millennial cohort based on available US Census data.
