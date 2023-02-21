Glynn County, Georgia, to Modernize Budgeting, Procurement, and Permitting with OpenGov Government Software
See how Glynn County’s investment in three OpenGov municipal government software suites will improve transparency and enhance customer service.GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finance, procurement, and planning leaders from Glynn County, GA, knew updated government software would help achieve their goals of improving transparency and customer service, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s counties.
The County, nestled on the Georgia coast between Savannah and Jacksonville, was bogged down in manual work thanks to outdated software. With processes across the agency taking more time than they needed, it was time to consider options. By investing in OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, and OpenGov Procurement officials will be able to offer greater transparency and better customer service, while reducing the team’s manual work.
Using OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, officials will create a more efficient and collaborative budget book process that is managed within one centralized system. In addition, they will be able run multiple reports that provide context and insights into the budget and its overall performance, which will help leaders better inform and build trust with the community. In addition, OpenGov will provide a central location for all staff to submit budget entries and for the Budget Office to review and adjust budget proposals.
OpenGov Permitting & Licensing will enhance customer service by providing easy online access to applications for building permits, business licenses, special events, and more. Applicants will be able to track the progress of their applications and message County staff through the online portal. As the County welcomes new residential and commercial development, inspection staff will be able to conduct virtual inspections, upload photos from a mobile device while on site, and provide feedback to contractors in real time.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff will be able to decrease the solicitation development time from two weeks to two days, while increasing vendor participation. It will also allow the County to increase the number of contracts with local, minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and disenfranchised businesses and provide them with exclusive bidding opportunities.
Glynn County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
