Leading School District, Atlanta Public Schools, Partners with the Leader in Budgeting Software, OpenGov
Atlanta Public Schools needed better budget forecasting and reporting. Now, the future is bright with OpenGov local government budgeting software.WAUATOSA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to increase efficiency and collaboration for both the finance department and all schools, Atlanta Public Schools partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s schools, on budgeting software.
Atlanta Public Schools serves almost 55,000 students at 87 learning sites and is considered a leader in the nation for equality, innovation, and adaptation. After spending long hours and late nights building the budget, the finance team knew it was time to focus their innovation and adaptation strengths toward improving efficiencies in the budget process. They also wanted a system that offered better collaboration and reporting across the District. An investment in OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will bring the innovation that’s needed.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the budgets of all 87 learning sites will be connected, improving transparency and efficiency. Staff will reduce the time it takes to develop the budget, perhaps as much as 80% less time. With correct data housed on a single platform, staff will have financial, operating, and performance data on demand to monitor current progress. Plus, thanks to the ability for scenario planning and forecasting, leaders will make more sound, strategic decisions. Most importantly, financial data can easily be turned into easy-to-understand, visual reports and dashboards that can be shared internally and externally to increase transparency and build trust.
Atlanta Public Schools joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
