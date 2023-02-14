EU Delegation to Ukraine resumes its newsletter on EU-Ukraine cooperation

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has restarted the publication of the EU-Ukraine Cooperation Newsletter.

The newsletter highlights the achievements of EU-funded projects and programmes that continue working in Ukraine, despite the difficult conditions caused by Russian military aggression.

In the January edition, you can find out more about why the EU supported the Ukrainian government’s Together We Bring Light initiative, how displaced children are settling in the Uman region and how the courts work during the war.

The last page also compiles EU-funded opportunities for Ukrainians in Europe and beyond, including grant programmes and free scholarships.

You can subscribe to the EU-Ukraine Cooperation Newsletter to receive it regularly.

Find out more

Press release

To read and subscribe