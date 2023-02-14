Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,925 in the last 365 days.

EU Delegation to Ukraine resumes its newsletter on EU-Ukraine cooperation

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has restarted the publication of the EU-Ukraine Cooperation Newsletter.

The newsletter highlights the achievements of EU-funded projects and programmes that continue working in Ukraine, despite the difficult conditions caused by Russian military aggression. 

In the January edition, you can find out more about why the EU supported the Ukrainian government’s Together We Bring Light initiative, how displaced children are settling in the Uman region and how the courts work during the war.

The last page also compiles EU-funded opportunities for Ukrainians in Europe and beyond, including grant programmes and free scholarships.

You can subscribe to the EU-Ukraine Cooperation Newsletter to receive it regularly.

Find out more

Press release

To read and subscribe

You just read:

EU Delegation to Ukraine resumes its newsletter on EU-Ukraine cooperation

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.