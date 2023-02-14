Toll Brothers Unveils Three New Luxury Model Homes at Riverton Pointe Community in Hardeeville, South Carolina

Located just outside of Hilton Head, Riverton Pointe offers resort-style amenities, a Nicklaus Design golf course, and oversized home sites

/EIN News/ -- HARDEEVILLE, S.C., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of three highly anticipated model homes at its Riverton Pointe community in Hardeeville, South Carolina. The Riverton Pointe sales center and model homes are now open for tours daily at 135 Cypress Court in Hardeeville.

Riverton Pointe is a resort-style staff-gated community located just 14 miles from Hilton Head, South Carolina, and 26 miles from Savannah, Georgia. With stunning views of the surrounding woods and community lakes, Riverton Pointe is a premier destination for luxury living with spectacular amenities for active lifestyles. The new professionally decorated model homes showcase the latest architectural and interior design trends and are a must-see for home shoppers in the area.

The community is centered around the 18-hole Nicklaus Design Riverton Pointe golf course, which was recently selected to host the 2023 BIG EAST Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships in April. Additional amenities include a driving range, pool, fitness center, tennis, pickleball, bocce, social events, and more. Future amenities include a new clubhouse restaurant, an expanded golf pro shop, and additional racket sport courts.



Toll Brothers offers 15 luxury home designs ranging from approximately 1,600 to 3,500 square feet, featuring Craftsman, Farmhouse, and Traditional architectural designs. This exclusive collection of homes is nestled in nature with incredible views from select home sites. The open-concept home designs offer single-story living with an option for a second floor on select home designs, expansive kitchens with grand islands, and inviting outdoor living spaces. Riverton Pointe home designs boast an array of dynamic features, such as primary suite retreats, multigenerational suites, entertaining spaces, and home offices. Homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

“We are excited to debut our newest model homes showcasing spacious open-concept floor plans with the quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design buyers expect from Toll Brothers,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “Riverton Pointe is a very special community offering luxury homes in a peaceful setting surrounded by mature trees and stunning views, combined with incredible amenities for an active lifestyle.”

