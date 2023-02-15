Arbor Metals Welcomes Volkswagen’s Decision to Consider Ontario for a Battery Cell Facility
Arbor Metals Corp. (TSX-V:ABR)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbor Metals Corp. (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) welcomes Volkswagen's plans to build their battery cell factory in Ontario, Canada, announced by Germany's Handelsblatt business daily.
Volkswagen’s battery subsidiary PowerCo has already signed a deal with Umicore in 2022 to build a cathode factory outside of Kingston to meet the demand for Volkswagen’s future battery cell plant. These events highlight the need for carmakers to source lithium locally and meet the emerging global demand for lithium. Arbor Metal’s Lithium Jarnet project is well positioned and contiguous to existing lithium projects like Patriot Battery Metal's Corvette-FCI lithium mine in Quebec with massive proven lithium deposits.
According to the Handelsblatt report, Canada is one of the few western nations with essential battery raw materials such as lithium, nickel, or cobalt. Canada is currently pursuing a sustainable energy strategy and aims to pivot to entirely renewable energy in the coming years. Canada is already the third-largest producer of hydroelectric power behind Brazil and China.
Arbor Metals Corp. recognizes that the recent discovery of significant lithium oxide reserves by PMET on their Corvette-FCI property suggests the presence of similar mineralization and geology in the Jarnet lithium properties. There are currently 70 map-designated claims on the Jarnet property, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares, comprising four claim blocks (South, North, and NE). A diamond drill program is currently underway at PMET's CV-5 pegmatite zone, located less than two kilometers northwest of the Jarnet property’s perimeter. Arbor Metal’s geological team has identified multiple pegmatite dikes in the Jarnet lithium properties, similar to the pegmatite dikes on the CV-5 target.
Arbor Metals Corp. holds three operational mineral projects: The Miller’s Crossing Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, the Rekounga Gold Project in West Africa, and the Jarnet Lithium Project located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where significant lithium mineralization has been confirmed through diamond drilling.
You can find out more about Arbor Metals Corp. by contacting Mark Ferguson, CEO, at info@arbormetals.com or visiting their website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
