Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,825 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Con­demns Yelp for Dis­crim­i­nat­ing Against Cri­sis Preg­nan­cy Centers

Attorney General Paxton has sent a Kentucky-led letter to the CEO of Yelp condemning the company’s efforts to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers. Attorney General Paxton also previously sent a letter to the CEO of Alphabet, Inc. urging the company not to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers in Google search results and online advertising. 

Last year, Yelp announced that it would not only issue “Consumer Notices” on the business pages of crisis pregnancy centers, but it would also recategorize the pages in a way that could potentially mislead and limit women and families seeking to find the centers and obtain their services. 

The “Consumer Notices” are thinly-veiled attempts to discriminate against the centers with information that may be false. For example, a “Consumer Notice” on a center’s business page could declare that certain centers provide “limited medical services” and “may not have licensed medical professionals” even though the center being described provides important free screening and testing services, and in fact has several licensed professionals on staff. Yelp’s notices threaten to steer away hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of women and families who could benefit from using the services provided by pregnancy centers across the country. 

By comparison, abortion facilities like those operated by Planned Parenthood do not receive such unfavorable treatment. As the letter highlights: “Consequently, to the extent that any business should be flagged for ‘provid[ing] limited medical services’ or for not ‘hav[ing] licensed medical professionals onsite,’ it should be Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities. The fact that Yelp has apparently applied the Consumer Notice only to crisis pregnancy centers means that Yelp has singled out crisis pregnancy centers for disparate treatment. This sort of discrimination is unacceptable.” 

UPDATE: According to press reports, since receiving the letter, Yelp has agreed to remove its misleading labeling of crisis pregnancy centers and replace it with an accurate description: “This is a Crisis Pregnancy Center. Crisis Pregnancy Centers do not offer abortions or referrals to abortion providers.” 

To read the full letter, click here

You just read:

Pax­ton Con­demns Yelp for Dis­crim­i­nat­ing Against Cri­sis Preg­nan­cy Centers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.