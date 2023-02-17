Town of Blacksburg, VA, to Upgrade to OpenGov Digital Permitting and Licensing Software
Faster application processing. The ability to make changes, fast. Greater public transparency. It’s what Blacksburg, VA, got with OpenGov digital permitting.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When looking to adopt a more streamlined and modern system, officials in the Town of Blacksburg, VA, chose a familiar partner: OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities. After several years of using OpenGov’s Budgeting & Planning, the Town knew it would not need to look far for the most flexible solution for digital permitting and licensing software.
The Town of Blacksburg, located west of Roanoke and home of Virginia Tech, struggled with the intake of applications in its legacy software. What they needed was a more flexible system that gave staff more control, along with the ability to run reports to be more transparent to the public. What they found was OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
OpenGov Permitting & Licensing checked all the boxes for Blacksburg’s staff.
- Staff now will be able to design their own forms and workflows using OpenGov’s drag-and-drop, no-code interface. They can make changes in minutes, without having to wait for internal or external technical resource assistance.
- Permit and license applicants start by answering a short survey that leads them to the forms they need. Customers can then submit their applications and pay fees within a self-service portal. The applications are automatically routed to the correct staff members.
- Staff can create dashboards and pull reports that highlight overall performance and payments received from workflows they created. They can then enhance transparency by sharing these reports with management, other teams, or the general public.
The Town of Blacksburg joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
