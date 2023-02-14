Blacksmith Blades Introduces Three Lines of High-Quality Hair Cutting Shears for Professional Stylists
Blacksmith Blades, a cosmetic products manufacturer, has released three lines of high-quality hair-cutting shears for professional stylists.LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blacksmith Blades, a leading cosmetic products manufacturer in Lewisville Texas, is proud to announce the release of three new lines of hair-cutting shears for professional stylists. Whether stylists are in need of 9CR, 440C, or VG10 steel hair scissors, Blacksmith Blades has got them covered with a variety of options, all backed by the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
First, the 440C steel hair-cutting shears are a must-have for stylists who demand durability and sharpness in their tools. These shears are crafted from 440C steel, a high-end material known for its ability to maintain a sharp edge and withstand daily wear and tear. The ergonomic handles, super-sharp blades, and modern design provide stylists with the precision and control they need to create their clients' desired looks.
Next, the VG10 steel hair scissors are designed for stylists who want a combination of durability and precision. The VG10 steel used in these shears is treated to increase its toughness and resistance to wear and tear. The ergonomic handles, super-sharp blades, and sleek design make these hair scissors the perfect tool for stylists who want to achieve the perfect cut every time.
Finally, Blacksmith Blades has also launched a line of Academy Kits, aimed at helping stylists start or expand their careers. The kits come complete with a comprehensive set of tools and training materials to help stylists build their skills and achieve their creative vision. Each kit is carefully crafted to provide stylists with the best tools, training, and support they need to succeed in their careers.
"We are thrilled to launch these new hair-cutting shears and academy kits, which reflect our ongoing commitment to providing stylists with the best tools in the industry," said Dustin Nichols, CEO of Blacksmith Blades. "Our goal is to empower stylists to be creative, efficient, and confident in their work, and these products will help them do just that."
Blacksmith Blades products are used by some of the biggest names in the industry and are known for delivering professional hair shears that meet the needs of stylists. The new 440C, VG10, and Academy Kits are backed by the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and come with a warranty on all products.
For more information about Blacksmith Blades and its products, please visit https://BlacksmithBlades.com
Contact:
Dustin Nichols
Blacksmith Blades
(214) 718-8693
sales@blacksmithblades.com
About Blacksmith Blades:
Blacksmith Blades is a cosmetic products manufacturer specializing in custom salon shears and salon academy kits. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Blacksmith Blades is the go-to choice for stylists who demand the best tools to achieve their creative vision and build their careers.
