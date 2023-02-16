Mystery Awaits Readers of Douglas Strait’s Newest Mystery Thriller
“Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery” provides hours of spine-tingling excitementCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into a fast-paced world of mystery and adventure in the newest book by author Douglas Strait. In “Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery,” readers are treated to a story that harkens back to the paperback mystery books published for young adults.
All this comes from the creative mind of Mr. Strait. He is a Columbus, Ohio, native who has retired from regular work and spends his days writing, playing golf, and handling dogs. Strait began writing while he was in elementary school but eventually graduated to writing screenplays on a regular basis.
He eventually realized that condensing his plays into book form made it easier for his target audience to read and appreciate them. And this was when he began converting his screenplays into short, easily digestible books. “Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery” is one of these books.
In this story, the scrupulous and adventurous Hannah Parker encounters the mysterious Joe North when she rescues him from a boating accident on Lake Erie. Hannah was there trying to learn and earn her C-card for scuba diving – a requirement if she were to follow her dreams of becoming a marine biologist. However, a freak accident put Joe and his brother along her path.
Joe is convinced that the accident with the boat was caused by the mysterious titular lake beast – but Hannah thinks that the beast is but a myth. However, as the story unfolds, Hannah encounters things that start to make her think that maybe the story of the lake beast isn’t so far-fetched after all.
The story is fast-paced, and at a hundred and six pages long, “Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery” is a quick and easy read for young and old fans of mystery thrillers. The book is available on Amazon. So get your thinking cap on, and grab a copy today!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
