Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty Agents Recognized
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty announced that several of their agents have been honored with prestigious awards and recognition.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty is proud to announce that 13 agents have been recognized for being in the top 18% or higher in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.
Bill True has been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle-Platinum Level for 2022. The Chairman’s Circle-Platinum Level is awarded to the top one percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income.
Nancy Presley and Barry Odell have been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ esteemed Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2022. The Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level is awarded to the top three percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income.
Roseann Tracy, Derek Holland, Christina Galbreath-Gonzalez, Kristin Lueken, and MaryLou Haraburd have been named to the prestigious President’s Circle for 2022 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The award recognizes the network’s top seven percent of sales professionals who exemplified great sales measures in closed GCI this past year.
Taryn Brooks, Sarah O'Leary Takacs, Susie Castellini, and John Friday have been named to the prestigious Leading Edge Society for 2022. The award recognizes the network’s top twelve percent of residential sales professionals in closed gross commission income.
Felice LaMarca has been named to the prestigious Honor Society for 2022. The award recognizes the network’s top eighteen percent of sales professionals who in 2022 exemplified great sales measures in closed gross commission income or units.
Additionally, Bill True was recognized for reaching the five-year milestone of consecutively winning the Legend Award. As a Legend Award recipient, he joins a select group of network agents who have consistently ranked in the top two percent of sales professionals in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network.
“We applaud all of our agents and their remarkable achievement. It is a testament to their dedication to their industry. They are knowledgeable, have a strong work ethic and are leaders. Each one of them strives to provide the best possible real estate experience for all their clients,” said Christina Galbreath-Gonzalez, Broker-in-Charge Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in 2017. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors, including Round Table Award, Number 3 Office for GCI US South Region.
The global real estate brokerage franchise is boldly focused on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, with best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools and a worldwide network that’s committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the only global real estate brokerage franchise that is boldly focused on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, with best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools and a worldwide network that’s committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,600 offices across 4 continents and 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Caribbean, and India, the network represents more than $154.7 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. Among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, the network brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.
