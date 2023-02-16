Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,560 in the last 365 days.

Award Winning Author, Screenwriter, Releases First Chapters of New Novel, It's Called an "Artfully Crafted Thriller."

Nothing To Lose Cover

Novels by Maurice W

First 2 Chapters of new novel "NOTHING TO LOSE" from author Maurice Woodson is made available to read FREE and its being called is a brilliant work of fiction

I'm exited to share this work in a new way, by allowing people to enjoy this incredible Novel chapters at a time, thanks to "Kindle Vella." The response to the story has been just incredible.”
— Author Maurice Woodson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel "Nothing To Lose" via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.

"Nothing To Lose" tells the story of Jerome Henderson, a man who seemed to have the perfect life. He had a beautiful loving wife and a daughter that worshipped him. But when his wife and child go missing, followed by a gruesome discovery, all eyes are on Jerome as he becomes the number one suspect. Jerome is forced to become a fugitive, claiming to be searching for the truth, but Detective Pinnock isn't buying any of it. As Jerome's world continues to spin out of control, Pinnock discovers something that reveals the entire horrifying truth.

Maurice Woodson has sold films and has worked on tv shows such as Law & Order SVU, Forever, Niki & Nyah, Cooking With Critters, and has authored several books including children's books such as "Like Rainbows & Crayons, See Me, and The Beautiful Things I Love Aboutout Me.

Woodson is available for interviews, appearances and Book signings. Contact info@MauriceWoodson.com

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work, can find the first 2 chapters, available to read for free at ASIN: B0BVHKGQCF

Maurice Woodson
Maurice Woodson
contact@mauricewoodson.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Award Winning Author, Screenwriter, Releases First Chapters of New Novel, It's Called an "Artfully Crafted Thriller."

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.