Award Winning Author, Screenwriter, Releases First Chapters of New Novel, It's Called an "Artfully Crafted Thriller."

Nothing To Lose Cover Novels by Maurice W

First 2 Chapters of new novel "NOTHING TO LOSE" from author Maurice Woodson is made available to read FREE and its being called is a brilliant work of fiction

I'm exited to share this work in a new way, by allowing people to enjoy this incredible Novel chapters at a time, thanks to "Kindle Vella." The response to the story has been just incredible.” — Author Maurice Woodson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel "Nothing To Lose" via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.

"Nothing To Lose" tells the story of Jerome Henderson, a man who seemed to have the perfect life. He had a beautiful loving wife and a daughter that worshipped him. But when his wife and child go missing, followed by a gruesome discovery, all eyes are on Jerome as he becomes the number one suspect. Jerome is forced to become a fugitive, claiming to be searching for the truth, but Detective Pinnock isn't buying any of it. As Jerome's world continues to spin out of control, Pinnock discovers something that reveals the entire horrifying truth.

Maurice Woodson has sold films and has worked on tv shows such as Law & Order SVU, Forever, Niki & Nyah, Cooking With Critters, and has authored several books including children's books such as "Like Rainbows & Crayons, See Me, and The Beautiful Things I Love Aboutout Me.

Woodson is available for interviews, appearances and Book signings. Contact info@MauriceWoodson.com

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work, can find the first 2 chapters, available to read for free at ASIN: B0BVHKGQCF