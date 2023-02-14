MDC partners with the Kenneth Kirchman Foundation to hold free youth turkey hunt

Body

REVERE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Kenneth Kirchman Foundation invite the public to a two-day event on March 31 and April 1. The first day will be comprised of a clinic and meal. On the second day, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a turkey hunt.

The Kenneth Kirchman Foundation is a conservation organization dedicated to wildlife habitat and education through life-changing experiences in the outdoors. The foundation will be providing the hunting land and educational venue while MDC will lead the clinic and hunt portions of the event.

This event is free to people between the ages of 11 to 15 who have never harvested a turkey before. All necessary equipment, including camouflage, will be provided. This event will be held at Wood Station in Revere. Registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Y2. Any questions can be directed to Rob Garver at rob.garver@mdc.mo.gov.

Wood Station is located at 10447 State Route 81 in Revere.