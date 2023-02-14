Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,819 in the last 365 days.

MDC partners with the Kenneth Kirchman Foundation to hold free youth turkey hunt

Body

REVERE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Kenneth Kirchman Foundation invite the public to a two-day event on March 31 and April 1. The first day will be comprised of a clinic and meal. On the second day, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a turkey hunt.

The Kenneth Kirchman Foundation is a conservation organization dedicated to wildlife habitat and education through life-changing experiences in the outdoors. The foundation will be providing the hunting land and educational venue while MDC will lead the clinic and hunt portions of the event.

This event is free to people between the ages of 11 to 15 who have never harvested a turkey before. All necessary equipment, including camouflage, will be provided. This event will be held at Wood Station in Revere. Registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Y2. Any questions can be directed to Rob Garver at rob.garver@mdc.mo.gov.

Wood Station is located at 10447 State Route 81 in Revere.

You just read:

MDC partners with the Kenneth Kirchman Foundation to hold free youth turkey hunt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.